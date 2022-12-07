INGREDIENTS

4 Thinly Sliced Chicken Breasts

2 tsp Get-R-Smoked Mike's SPG All-Purpose Seasoning

1/2 cup Flour

3 TBS Olive Oil Marketplace Butter EVOO

3 TBS Olive Oil Marketplace Tuscan Herb EVOO

1/2 onion - chopped

3/4 cup Chicken Broth

2 TBS Lemon Juice

1 Lemon - sliced

2 garlic cloves minced

1/4 cup Heavy Cream

Fresh parsley for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Sprinkle chicken breast with Mike's SPG.

Place flour in a shallow bowl and dredge (cover) chicken in flour, making sure to evenly coat both sides.

Heat Butter oil and Tuscan Herb oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Add chicken and cook for approximately 4-5 minutes per side, or until it is golden brown and cooked through. Remove chicken from heat and place on a plate.

Saute onion until translucent and stir in chicken broth, lemon juice, lemon zest, and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes, until it starts to thicken.

Add heavy cream and continue to cook for 1-2 minutes.

Taste the sauce and add salt to taste.

Place chicken breast back into pan and coat with sauce. Cook until heated through.

