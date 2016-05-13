SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today encouraged young photographers to submit photos for the 2016 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest. The contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in our state.

“I grew up in rural Illinois. I know the beauty and strength that can be found on our farms and I look forward to seeing it through the eyes of our children,” Frerichs said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The treasurer’s office is accepting electronic submissions for the Cream of the Crop Photo Contest from Illinois students, ages 8-18. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18. Each student is allowed to submit up to two photos by July 7, 2016.

The photo contest is part of the Ag Invest program and offers an opportunity for Illinois students to submit their most innovative or scenic picture that depicts their vision of agriculture in our state. Contest winners will be featured in Ag Invest marketing materials and the 2016 Illinois State Fair.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office, through Ag Invest, partners with eligible lenders to offer farmers annual and long-term, low-interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses, and livestock purchases.

To read all of the rules, terms and legal conditions associated with this contest, visit our website at illinoistreasurer.gov or contact Rebecca Huston at 217.558.6217.

About the Illinois Treasurer

The Illinois Treasurer is the state’s chief investment officer and Frerichs is a Certified Public Finance Officer. He protects consumers by encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. As the state’s Chief Investment Officer, he actively manages approximately $25 billion. The portfolio includes $13 billion in state funds, $7 billion in college savings plans and $5 billion on behalf of local and state governments. The investment approach is cautious to ensure the preservation of capital and returns $28 to the state for every $1 spent in operations. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office

More like this: