GODFREY - The area's problem with traffic crashes continued around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Luther King Drive and Northport Drive when three vehicles collided with one another.

Recently, the area has been hit with a rash of accidents. The conditions were damp at the time of the Tuesday collision.

There were multiple ambulance units sent to the scene. Godfrey Fire Protection District responded, along with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, to assist with traffic.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Motorists are encouraged to drive safely with the wet conditions predicted for the next few days.

