MEDORA — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash near Medora Monday morning, July 7, 2025, Illinois State Police reported.

The collision between a box truck and a passenger car occurred just before 9 a.m. on Monday on Highway 111 at 11-hundred North in Macoupin County.

One individual died at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

ISP said a preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 8 units responded to a two-unit fatal traffic crash at the above location and time involving a box truck and a passenger car. ISP did a thorough investigation of the crash scene.

ISP added that at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, the above intersection was shut down for the traffic crash investigation and was reopened at approximately 1:41 p.m.

The names of those involved have not been released.

There is no further information available at this time.

