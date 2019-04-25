Despite the wet weather, it has only temporarily slowed the exceptional crappie fishing action at our area's large Corps of Engineer reservoirs. However, the return of springlike conditions promises this action will soon resume.

Depending upon the specific lake, anglers are currently reporting fair to good fishing for crappie, largemouth bass, walleye, white bass and even channel catfish.

As most often happens during the early weeks of spring, Rend Lake situated in the southern reaches of the state is currently the best bet for good angling action. The lake is at above normal pool, slightly murky and shows water temperatures in the mid-fifties. Area baitshops are reporting that the crappie spawn has begun, or is nearly ready to begin.

Rend Lake anglers are finding good fishing for the smaller male crappies. Most anglers are fishing with minnows and jigs in four to eight feet of water. Some of the better action is currently found under or near the bridges.

In addition, anglers are finding some crappie action in the south-facing coves. Here, warmer waters are bringing in spawning fish.

Largemouth bass action is slowly improving almost daily. Little action, however, is currently being reported. Though there seems to be no particularly hot bait, red-colored lures appear to be the most productive.

Channel catfish and bluegill are also providing only fair fishing at Rend Lake. Most of the better action is being found along the Route 154 shoreline and the bridge on Route 37. Redworms and crickets have been the top bluegill baits, while chicken livers, nightcrawlers and large minnows are producing the best catfish action.

Similar reports of improved crappie action were coming from nearby Mark Twain Lake in Missouri. Prior to the most recent rains, anglers were finding some fair to good early

While this has undoubtedly slowed since the arrival of the spring rains, the good action will quickly resume once better springlike conditions return. Mark Twain Lake is currently near normal pool level for this time of year.

Though the fishing is just now turning on in the main body of Carlyle Lake, tailwater anglers have enjoyed good action for several weeks. At near normal pool, the main lake is high and murky with water temperatures near the 50-degree mark. Fair catches

Crappie fishing is slightly better for anglers fishing in the main lake at Carlyle. Fair numbers of decent crappie, up to 13 inches, are coming from shallow water brushpiles. Similar reports of good crappie action are now coming from the tailwaters, as well.

Bluegill, catfish and walleye are all rated slow in the tailwaters. Of the few fish being caught, Live baits are working best for the bluegill and catfish while small jigs are producing most of the walleye.

Though water temperatures have remained near the fifty-degree mark, Lake Shelbyville crappie anglers are reporting that crappie action is heating up. This lake is currently above normal for this time of year.

Thus far, crappie have been the best bet with largemouth bass also providing only limited action. Though many of the crappie have been small (below the 10-inch minimum length limit), good numbers of fish are being caught and released.

Most of the crappie are coming from flooded timber in six to eight feet of water. Hot spots have been the Wilborn Creek area, the Campfield arm and the Lithia Springs cove.

Tailwater anglers are enjoying fair fishing for crappie. Minnows and tube jigs are producing the best catches at this time.

Walleye and white bass, though still a bit slow, are also providing occasional spurts of action in the Lake Shelbyville tailwaters. The additional water from the recent rains should significantly improve the walleye action in the coming weeks.

With warmer and dryer weather predicted in the coming weeks, many anglers are expecting greatly improved fishing action.

