ALTON - Kids and families are invited to a “Back-to-School Foos Fiesta” foosball party.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Crane’s Clubhouse, community members can enjoy food, vendors, an ice cream truck, live music, and foosball tournaments. Joshua and Kristina Crane, who opened Crane’s Clubhouse in the Milton Schoolhouse earlier this year, can’t wait to welcome the community for a fun day and a chance to engage in their favorite game.

“What we’re trying to do is bring family, friends and foosball together,” Joshua said. “We’re trying to get people introduced to foosball but also provide something that would be interesting and free for the community.”

The free event invites kids of all ages and skill levels to participate in three tournaments. There will be prizes for the top winners. Families can also enjoy face-painting, craft vendors, food vendors and an ice cream truck.

Joshua and Kristina look forward to bringing the community out to see their foosball business. Joshua explained that his father used to play foosball around Alton in the 1970s and 1980s. When Joshua tried his luck at the game last year, he was immediately hooked.

The couple decided to open Crane’s Clubhouse for foosball enthusiasts and beginners alike. There is no foosball-specific spot in a 100-mile radius, making Crane’s Clubhouse even more unique. They have tornado tables and a Bonzini table from France for players to enjoy.

Kristina noted that the business is a safe, affordable, family-friendly place to spend time and learn more about foosball as a sport.

“I feel like in our area, the Alton-Godfrey area, there's not really a lot for kids to do,” she said. “I think it's something that is fun that kids can do, and I think that’s a good thing for our area, to have something that is available for kids to do that isn’t at a bar or something like that.”

Since their opening in January, Crane’s Clubhouse has sponsored multiple youth players. Joshua has taken home a few state championships himself.

All of their kids’ tournaments are currently free to participate in. Looking ahead, they want to do more for young players. They hope they can support and sponsor kids who want to play foosball.

“In order to keep the sport vibrant and alive, we really need to get some younger players in there playing,” Joshua said. “Whenever kids get in there and they play foosball, they really, really enjoy it. It’s like the sport that they didn’t even know they would like as much as they do. Whenever I see kids in there playing, it’s really exciting to see the enjoyment on their face.”

The Back-to-School Foos Fiesta is a chance for them to do more for their community, the couple added. They live in Alton and try their best to support local businesses and players. They hope many people come out on Sept. 28 to play foosball, enjoy the fiesta, and see Crane’s Clubhouse for themselves.

“We’re trying to give back to the community and also, at the same time, put our name out there,” Joshua added. “I feel like we’re growing at a pace that is exciting. We really need to let [people] know that foosball is not just back, but it’s here.”

For more information about the Back-to-School Foos Fiesta, click here. To learn more about Crane’s Clubhouse, visit their official website at CranesClubhouse.com or their official Facebook page.

