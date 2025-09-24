Our Daily Show Interview! Crane's Clubhouse: Foos Fiesta Set for 9-28

ALTON - A new business at Milton Schoolhouse in Alton encourages people to come out and play foosball.

Crane’s Clubhouse, located on the upper floor of Milton Schoolhouse, opened earlier this year and has welcomed hundreds of foosball players of all ages and skill levels. With a variety of tornado and Bonzini foosball tables, the business hosts several tournaments and events every month, including the upcoming Back-to-School Foos Fiesta scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

“It’s a family-run business that is very family-friendly,” said co-owner Joshua Crane. “Unplug and get on a table.”

Joshua opened Crane’s Clubhouse alongside wife Kristina Crane in January. The couple, along with their two daughters, have created a thriving business.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28, community members can experience it for themselves. There will be three free tournaments for kids ages 17 and under. At 12 p.m., kids can join the 2 Ball Roller Ball tournament, followed by the singles tournament at 2 p.m. and the Monster DYP tournament at 3 p.m.

In addition to foosball, attendees can enjoy an ice cream truck and food from Stina’s Snacks. There will be a raffle, face-painting, music by Psychedelic Symphony, and prizes for the top winners of the tournaments. The event, which is similar to an open house, will also have plenty of time for free play.

Joshua and Kristina decided to open Crane’s Clubhouse after a conversation with Joshua’s father. His dad shared that he used to love playing foosball in the 1970s and 1980s and wished there was still a spot in the Alton area to play. Joshua decided he’d create his own place.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think he thought I was joking,” Joshua laughed. “Next thing I know, I was acquiring tables and getting it opened up.”

In the months since they opened, Joshua and Kristina have met players from across the country. Theirs is the only foosball-specific spot in a 100-mile radius, and they love meeting new people, including a few top-ranked players who live in the St. Louis area and have their own foosball trading cards.

Kristina noted that she has learned a lot about the sport, and it’s “super neat” to see top players interact with novices and kids. The experienced players are eager to teach younger players how to play.

“I was kind of ignorant to the sport of foosball before. I’d played in bars and stuff, but there’s a lot more to it than that,” Kristina shared. “The St. Louis area has a ton of foosball players and really big, prominent foosball players. Fortunately, we’re able to have some of them come to Crane’s Clubhouse and teach the kids and work with the kids. It’s really awesome.”

Crane’s Clubhouse even sponsors a few kids, who have made it to the world championship. Once a month, they host a free kids’ tournament to encourage more young players.

Kristina and Joshua urge community members to visit their official Facebook page for updates about these tournaments and other events, including an upcoming haunted tournament in October that plays off the ghosts of the Milton Schoolhouse. They look forward to the Back-to-School Foos Fiesta as a way to introduce more players to the sport, and they hope to expand soon with a dartboard, Wii tournaments, and potentially adding a second location.

They believe anyone can play and enjoy foosball. They encourage people to come by and give it a shot.

“That’s the other good thing about foosball,” Kristina added. “It doesn’t matter how young or old you are or if you’re in shape or out of shape. Anybody can play foosball.”

For more information about the Back-to-School Foos Fiesta, read this article on RiverBender.com or visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about Crane’s Clubhouse, visit their official website at CranesClubhouse.com or their official Facebook page.

More like this: