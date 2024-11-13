Letter to Editor:

Community Members,

My name is Craig Lombardi, and I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the position of Mayor of Godfrey. Having spent my entire life in Godfrey, I am proud to call this community my home. I am a dedicated husband to my lovely wife, Amy, and a proud father of three boys.

Additionally, my brother, Mike Lombardi, and my mother, Ramona Brown, both reside in Godfrey. I actively participate in several local organizations, including the board of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary, the North Alton Business Council, and the Alton Athletic Association, where Amy serves as president.

Over the years, I have contributed significantly to the Alton Irish and Bluff City Baseball organizations. Additionally, Amy and I have successfully organized music trivia events that have raised substantial funds for St. Mary’s, Alton High School, and Evangelical. I also play a vital role in an annual initiative called Freezin For Funds, which supports local charities. With 25 years of experience in media, including my work with Hubbard Broadcasting (KSHE 95, 105.7 The Point, 106.5 The Arch, WIL, and 101.1 ESPN), I currently serve as a Trustee for Godfrey.

I enjoy this role and appreciate the collaborative efforts of our capable board. However, I am seeking the position of mayor to bring a fresh perspective to Godfrey. I am deeply committed to fostering growth in our community, which is essential for attracting and retaining younger families. My vision does not involve overwhelming Godfrey with too many developments, but rather entails creating a strategic plan, reviewing zoning regulations, and effectively implementing that plan.

My professional background as a media representative has taught me the importance of understanding a company’s needs and developing actionable strategies to meet them. I intend to apply this model to the governance of Godfrey, ensuring that we follow through on our plans and commitments. I am deeply passionate about our community and am dedicated to serving its residents to the best of my ability. I promise to maintain an open-door policy and look forward to the opportunity to serve as your next Mayor.

Sincerely, Craig Lombard

Godfrey

