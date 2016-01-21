ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School’s ceremony to retire 1989 graduate Craig Hentrich’s No. 15 will be moved from the previously announced date of February 12 to the fall of 2016.

The event will take place at a home Marquette football game to be determined at a later date. The Marquette vs. Roxana boys’ basketball game will take place as scheduled on Friday, February 12, at Marquette.

Reasons for the date change include:

The request for tickets were overwhelming, even though plans had been made to accommodate an overflow crowd.

The Marquette v. Roxana boys’ basketball game by itself has ticket requests indicating a sell-out crowd.

Marquette wanted to ensure Roxana fans were not turned away for the basketball game as a result of the retirement ceremony.

Marquette wants to accommodate all ticket request for the Hentrich event. Hosting the event at Public School Stadium will allow this to be possible.

Hentrich retired in 2009 after 17 years in the NFL, the highlight of which was winning a Super Bowl Championship in 1996 while with the Green Bay Packers.

In 1998 and 2003 he was selected as an All Pro and invited to the Pro Bowl, designations reserved for the best players at their position. He also holds the designation as the most successful punter and place kicker in the history of Notre Dame, where he holds the school record with a career 44.1 yard punting average and is the second all-time leading scorer in Notre Dame history with 294 career points. At Marquette, Hentrich was the most highly recruited high school kicker in the country and was named a USA Today All American in his senior season.

