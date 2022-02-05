Craig & Chelsea's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Craig and Chelsea from Roxana
Date Met/Started Dating: July 24, 2005
Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner at Moonlight.
Date Married: January 30, 2009
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Spending time together, playing with our 3 kids.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always marry your best friend! You will have your ups and downs, but it's the friendship that gets you through. Thanks to my Aunt for the best advice!