“We have a wide range of craft beverage producers in the region who put a lot of time, energy and talent into their signature pours,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau says. “They deserve a festival dedicated to showcasing their craftsmanship and this event puts a spotlight on the best craft beverages the region has to offer.”

Craft beverage connoisseurs can enjoy drinks from local craft producers including Schlafly, Grafton Winery, Old Bakery Beer Company, Moon Drops + Wellness, Earth Candy, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Good News Brewing, Bluestem Vodka and Red Rooster Brew Werks. Food will be provided by Blackbird Bakery & Café, Bella Milano, Grafton Winery, The Mother Road Fudge Shop, Bluff City Grill, and Byrdie’s Food Truck at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar.

New to the festival this year is a Confluence Craft Competition hosted by Earth Candy and Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. The contest showcases creative drinks crafted with local ingredients at participating restaurants throughout the region. Try them all in October and then vote for your favorites on line. The top three contenders will face off LIVE at the Craft Beverage Festival.

Commemorate your participation at the Craft Beverage Festival with a photo at the new Instagrammable photo booth which will be featured at the festival. Persnickety By Jen Farley will create the photo experience and provide a micro-bouquet of fresh flowers for participants. Persnickety swag and a stand alone flower bar will be available for additional purchases.

Tickets are available for the Great Rivers & Routes Craft Beverage Festival celebrating local craft beverage producers and restaurants on Saturday, Nov. 8 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd., Grafton.

A limited number of tickets are available for the festival which features signature pours from craft beer, wine and spirits producers based in southwest Illinois. Tickets are $30 and include a commemorative glass and drinks paired with food from local restaurants. There are $15 tickets available for designated drivers which includes a glass, non-alcoholic drinks and food. Purchase tickets online at: https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/buy-tickets/

