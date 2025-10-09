Our Daily Show! W/ CJ: Ft: Great River's and Routes, Blog Talk, City Museum, and More!

GRAFTON - Community members can enjoy craft beers, liquors, wines and spirits — and plenty more fun — at the upcoming Craft Beverage Festival.

Hosted by Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, the festival will run from 12–4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, and feature ten craft beverage producers and six food vendors. Cory Jobe, president of Great Rivers and Routes, is eager to welcome the community to the second annual festival.

“We’re really excited to highlight our craft beverage producers in our six-county region,” Jobe said. “We’ve just been adding some new things to bring even more excitement to it.”

Tickets to the Craft Beverage Festival cost $30 in advance or $35 at the door, though Jobe encourages attendees to purchase tickets now instead of waiting; they sold out last year’s event. Those who will not be drinking can enjoy a “designated driver” rate of $15.

Local businesses that will be providing craft beverages include Schlafly, Grafton Winery, Old Bakery Beer Company, Moon Drops + Wellness, Earth Candy, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Good News Brewing, Bluestem Vodka, Red Rooster Brew Werks, and Eckert’s Country Store and Farm.

Blackbird Bakery, Bella Milano, Grafton Winery, Mother Road Fudge & Candy Shop, Bluff City Grill, Byrdie’s Food Truck at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar, and Eckert’s Country Store and Farm will offer food and snacks.

Jen Farley with Persnickety will be present with a flower bar. Attendees can make their own bouquets and enjoy photo ops.

Great Rivers and Routes has also partnered with Earth Candy to host the Confluence Cocktail and Mocktail Contest through Oct. 1–21, 2025. Community members can stop by Old Bakery Beer Co., Peel Wood Fired Pizza, 1818 Chophouse, Bella Milano or The Speakeasy in Granite City to try their signature cocktail or mocktail. Voting closes on Oct. 21, and the top three contenders will be at the Nov. 8 festival with tastes for everyone to try.

Jobe emphasized that all of the work Great Rivers and Routes does aims to support local businesses. He hopes the Craft Beverage Festival encourages people to come out, sample local food and drinks, and engage with small businesses across the Great Rivers and Routes region.

“That’s why we want to host these certain events, to really help promote our small business communities,” Jobe said. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: If it wasn’t for our small business community, we wouldn’t have a tourism product to share with visitors from all over the world. They’re hard-working individuals, talented people, and this is just one way we want to help celebrate the craft beverage industry.”

Through the end of October, you can also participate in Javapalooza. Great Rivers and Routes will offer their Fall Foliage and History tours in Grafton and Elsah on Thursdays and Fridays until Nov. 7, 2025.

For more information about Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, their work and their upcoming events, visit their official website at RiversAndRoutes.com. Check out the official Craft Beverage Festival webpage to learn more about the festival on Nov. 8, including how to buy tickets.

“It’s just going to be a great day,” Jobe added. “Make plans to join us.”

