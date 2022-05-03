ALTON - Curious about our wild canine neighbors? Come learn about coyotes from our local wildlife expert, Kerry Lennartz! Her talk will focus on the behavior and habits of this species, their important role in the ecosystems they live in, as well as management strategies and ways to foster peaceful coexistence.

Kerry works at the Tree House Wildlife Center as a wildlife rehabilitator, and she will bring a special Treehouse resident, or two, but not a fox.

6:30–7:30 PM You can join us online May 10, 2022, on ZOOM. ZOOM registration is available via the Events tab at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at the Old Bakery Beer Company at 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002 at 5 PM.

The speaking program will begin at 6:30 PM, in the event room adjacent to the dining room.

Folks are welcome to attend via ZOOM, starting at 6:30 if unable to join us in-person. To register to attend this event (in-person or via Zoom), RSVP via https://bit.ly/MayCoyoteSpeaker.

If you have questions, please contact Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

