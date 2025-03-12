ALTON - Elaina Cowan and Jenna Redman have emerged as co-winners of the 2025 Volleyball Rules and Concepts contest, part of the Chargers Need To Know initiative at St. Mary’s Catholic School. The contest, designed to enhance players’ understanding of essential volleyball rules, is an annual event aimed at fostering both knowledge and skills within the team.

The competition is a key component of the Chargers’ training, as Assistant Coach Phil Hamilton said, “Most of us can work hard at volleyball and improve, but there is a limit to athletic ability. A player can always make themselves a smarter player by studying the game.”

This emphasis on knowledge is intended to elevate the overall performance of the team.

In addition to Cowan and Redman, other team members who participated in the contest include Olivia Smith, Zoey Zeller, Kaelyn Page, Ellie Strickland, Claire Stephens, Lucia Pulido, Avery Conrad, McKinley Charlesworth, and Colette Manns. High school players assisting the team include Ellen Anderson, a sophomore at Alton High School; Olivia Certa, a junior at Marquette; and Mackenzie Cochran, also a junior at Alton High School.

As the Chargers approach the conclusion of their regular conference schedule, they are preparing to compete in the Southern Springfield Catholic Athletic Conference tournament. The team’s roster will expand for postseason play, with seventh graders Lauren Elliott, Gigi Stendeback, Lyla Janek, and Angie Phillips joining the 15-person roster.

This year’s eighth-grade team is coached by Jen Cowan, Kelly Page, and Phil Hamilton.

