SAUGET – SIHF Healthcare is pleased to announce that COVID-19 vaccines are available at its health centers for eligible patients five years of age and older. Following federal approval of vaccines, SIHF Healthcare is reminding everyone of COVID vaccine availability at its health centers for youth, as well as boosters for those 18 years of age and older who have had any of the three approved vaccines at least six months ago. Adults or youth receiving their first vaccine dose will require a second dose for full vaccination.

If you are already a patient of SIHF Healthcare, please contact your health center to schedule an appointment to get your vaccine. To find the nearest health center, visit www.sihf.org/health-centers.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you are not a patient of SIHF Healthcare, we have community locations that are hosting vaccine clinics in the metro-east area. Check our online listing at www.sihf.org for more information.

Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. If you are getting your second dose or booster, please also bring your vaccine card. There is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

There is still time for everyone in your family to be fully vaccinated prior to holiday gatherings, so get your COVID-19 vaccination now.

More like this: