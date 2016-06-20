GLEN CARBON – Beautiful mid-June weather, with temperatures in the low 70s and clear skies greeted runners for Saturday morning's Glen Carbon Homecoming Covered Bridge Run.

The run attracted approximately 450 runners in five-mile, five-kilometer (3.1 miles) and one-mile events, said race director Jen Schaller.

“We're close to 450 (runners) this year,” Schaller said, “which broke our previous record by (more than) 100 runners.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The annual homecoming weekend, held each Father's Day weekend, helps bring the community together and recognizes Glen Carbon's rich history, Schaller said. “We have all of our (race) volunteers dressed up like early settlers,” Schaller said. “We have historic mile markers all along the route, ice cream at the finish line and we just want to showcase the rich history of this mining town.”

Matthew Shearer of Glen Carbon was the men's overall winner in the five-mile run, with Edwardsville's Kayla Brown taking overall honors in the women's division. Men's age group winners included Noah Ilbery (13-19), Zach Niebrugge (20-24), Darren Hooks (25-29), Bobby Willholt (30-34), Jim Loepker (35-39), Jason Boulanger (40-44), Christopher Shiver (45-49), Ian Durie (50-54), Mohmmad Bahmani (55-59), Bill Doerr (60-64), Bill Hanks (65-69) and Ronald Williams (70 and over). Women's age-group winners included Alexandra Singleton (13-19), Brittany Burmeister (20-24), Jada Twesten (25-29), Sara Smith (30-34), Kathi White (35-39), Danielle Weems (40-44), Mardell Wilson (45-49), Jeanette Ford (50-54), Kerry Lucht (55-59), Leslie Price (60-64) and Joy Honegger (65-69).

The men's overall winner in the 5K event was Edwardsville's Luke Padesky, with Edwardsville's Krista Arnold coming away with the overall title in the women's competition. Men's age-group winners were Xavier Valdez (12-and-under), Jonah Durbin (13-19), Aaron Grady (20-24), Jordan Krefer (25-29), Craig Knabe (30-34), Kevin Merrick (35-39), Phil Munro (40=44), Scott Morrison (45-49), Jeff Geear (50-54), Jeff Hoyt (55-59), Wayne Skigen (60-64), Russell Burnett (65-69) and Michael Reinhardt (70-and-over). Women's age-group winners were Julia Friedrich (12-and-under), Keri Burmeister (13-19), Claire Brown (20-24), Miranda Willi (25-29), Marissa Giuffre (30-34), Emily Eley (35-39), Rhonda Nemsky (40-44), Peggy Emling (45-49), Susan Kautzer (50-54), Janet Angell (55-59), Nita Cavner (60-64), Beth Shoemaker (65-69) and Bernice Wilhoit (70-and-over).

More like this: