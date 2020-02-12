CHICAGO - Wednesday at the Federal Building in Chicago, Judge Samual Clark is expected to decide if Meydi Guzman Rivas can be released on bond.

Rivas is a student at Crystal Lake High School. Her school counselor, Sara Huser, is fighting to keep Meydi in the United States after Meydi was detained by ICE in October. Huser is Meydi's power of attorney, and if she is released, Meydi will live with Huser.

Meydi is a senior at Crystal Lake Central High School and was on track to graduate in May 2020. She came to America with her father in June 2018, and is currently being held in a detention center.