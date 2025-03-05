ST. LOUIS – Diarra Williams, 30, and Nicholas Warford, 31, both from Edwardsville, Illinois, were indicted on Feb. 26, 2025, for their alleged involvement in a scheme that defrauded more than $7 million from school meal programs intended for low-income children in Missouri. The couple, who operated a local non-profit organization, were arrested on March 4, 2025, following the indictment, which charges them with multiple counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and money laundering.

The indictment details a fraudulent operation that reportedly lasted from March 2020 through July 2022, during which Williams and Warford allegedly misrepresented their service of over 2.2 million meals through Missouri’s At-Risk Afterschool Program and Summer Food Service Program, both funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the indictment, Williams claimed that her non-profit, The Bailey Foundation, served large quantities of meals while in reality, Warford's company, Warford’s Classic Catering LLC, provided little to no actual food services.

FBI special agents seized several vehicles purchased with the allegedly misappropriated funds, including a $1.4 million home, a 2018 Lincoln Navigator, and two 2021 Ram Promaster vans. The indictment alleges that the couple used the funds for personal expenses, including $140,000 on vacations, $100,000 on home furnishings, and over $50,000 in school tuition payments.

Both defendants are scheduled to enter a not-guilty plea in court. The indictment seeks the forfeiture of the vehicles and their home. Acting Special Agent in Charge Chris Crocker of the FBI St. Louis Division described the alleged fraud as "beyond despicable," emphasizing that taxpayer dollars meant to feed vulnerable children were misappropriated for personal gain.

IRS-Criminal Investigation St. Louis Special Agent in Charge William Steenson echoed these sentiments, stating, "It’s hard to put into words how egregious these accusations are." The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, and the IRS.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman is prosecuting the case.

Charges in an indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

