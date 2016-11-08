CALHOUN/GREENE/MACOUPIN/JERSEY - Results are in throughout the area and as the polls close and the final votes are counted, several politicians will be headed to serve the public in various seats and positions around the region. Though the General Election is over, this is just the beginning of a change in momentum for local politics.

Read the article below for news regarding the races in Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin and Jersey County.

Calhoun County

Democrat Doug Wilshetz was chosen by Calhoun County voters to serve as the County's Commissioner with 42 percent of the vote. All of the uncontested nominees, including County Clerk Yvonne Macauley, State's Attorney Richard Ringhausen, and Supervisor Anna Kronable, won races in the county.

Greene County

Greene County voters chose Rodney Davis as Congressional Representative for the 13th District.

Republicans Randy Custer, Mark Strang, Michael McNear and lone Democrat Joyce Clark will take seats in four year terms on the County Board while A.J. McAdams will serve a two-year term.

Macoupin County

Macoupin County voters chose Davis to represent the 13th Congressional District by 66 percent over Democrat Mark Wicklund. Avery Bourne defeated her opponent Mike Mathis by a small margin of 1.2 percent to continue representing the 95th District.

Both Michael Tranter and Robert Vojas will take seats for District 1 on the County Board while Francis Wieseman and John Veres narrowly grasped two seats on the County Board for District 2. Ruth Pomatto and Jim Zirkelbach will take their seats for District 5 while William Bernard Kiel and Shielda Lewis will represent District 7 on the board. Robert Wiggins and Harry Starr IV will also take seats for District 8. Republicans Todd Armour and Veryl Reiher will sit in for District 9.

With all 61 precincts reporting, voters in Macoupin County chose Republicans Ryan Cadigan and April Troemper to become judges of the 7th Circuit and to retain James Knecht and Peter Cavanagh.

With 53 percent of the vote, Macoupin County voted no on the opt out proposition that stated "Shall the City of Carlinville have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program?" Voters also decided to unanimously disconnect the Southwestern School District Library from the Brighton Library District. 2,141 voters in the City of Staunton decided against the question that asked, "Shall the City of Staunton, Macoupin County, Illinois, have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program?"

Voters decided not to allow a tax increase for the Carlinville School District but to form an ambulance service within the Staunton Fire Protection District area.

Jersey County

With all 25 of the county’s precincts reporting in, the results are in as Jersey County decides its political future this Election Day.

Though Illinois was decided for Clinton, 71 percent of voters decided with Donald Trump’s ideologies. Despite Tammy Duckworth winning the state race for Senator, Jersey voters sided with Mark Steven Kirk with 55 percent of the vote.

Rodney Davis beat out Mark Wilklund with 73 percent of the cote for State Representative in the 13th Congressional District.

In Jersey County, Benjamin Hetizig and Mary Kirbach will be filling two of the county board seats for District 1 while both Scott Tonsor and Ashley Rowling Evans will take their seats on the board for District 2.

Brian Kanallakan and Gary Krueger will be seated on the board and will represent Districts 3 and 4 respectively.

Cadagin will be filling the vacancy in the Seventh Judicial Circuit left by the Honorable Patrick W. Kelley while Troemper will preside as Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit, filling the Honorable Patrick L. Londrigan’s vacancy. Voters chose to retain Knecht and Cavanagh in office in both the Fourth Judicial District and Seventh Judicial Circuits respectively.

Jersey County voters chose to disconnect the Southwestern School District No. 9 library from the Brighton Library District, as well as levy a special tax for the QEM Fire Protection District. All four voters that fell within the Godfrey Fire Protection District decided to increase the tax dedicated for emergency and rescue crews and equipment within the district to no more than 0.10 percent of the taxable property in the district.

