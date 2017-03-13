MADISON - The Madison Police Department is investigating an altercation between Madison County Board Chairperson Kurt Prenzler and possibly a former county employee.

The altercation allegedly took place Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Englebert Hall in St. Mary and St. Mark Church, located at 1621 10th St. in Madison, Illinois, at the church's annual Pig and Lamb Roast fundraising event, which Prenzler was attending as a guest. According to a release from Prenzler, he was pushed and shoved by two men who then physically dragged him before a third man "continued to verbally threaten him." Prenzler identified one of the individuals as a former county employee who worked for Fred Bathon.

Madison Police Chief Christopher Burns said the incident is still under investigation, claiming his department received "conflicting reports" regarding the incident. Burns confirmed Prenzler came into the Madison Police Department within a half-hour of the incident to make a report. Burns said his department has interviewed a few individuals believed to have been involved.

"We're getting conflicting stories on what caused it and what happened," Burns said. "[Prenzler] was involved in the altercation, so we have asked him questions at this time. Once the investigation is completed, we will turn it over to the state's attorney."

According to his release, Prenzler said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons is aware of the incident, and may be seeking charges in the coming days.

"We're going to try to get it wrapped up in the next couple days and see how it will proceed," Burns said.

Burns said as many as three individuals may have been involved, and due to conflicting stories, he could not comment regarding what started the alleged altercation and what actually occurred at this time. Prenzler could not comment on the matter, either, citing it was still under investigation in his release.

Calls to the church for comment were not returned at the time of publishing.

