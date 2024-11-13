SPRINGFIELD – Named by People Magazine as "Country's New Darling," Megan Moroney is set to bring her emo cowgirl charm to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Saturday, August 10.

With nearly 2 billion total global streams to date, the Georgia-bred singer/songwriter kicked off the latest era of her formidable career with her critically acclaimed sophomore album Am I Okay?, a July 2024 release that debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, emerged as the year’s third-biggest debut from a female country artist, and won rave reviews from many of the music world’s leading publications (including Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Variety, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more).

“The Illinois State Fair has a long tradition of showcasing artists early in their careers,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “We’re looking forward to Megan Moroney’s Grandstand appearance in August. She has a bright future in Country music.”

Am I Okay? features the post-breakup ballad “No Caller ID” — a track that shattered the record for the biggest Country female song debut in streams in the U.S. — and continues the meteoric rise first set in motion with “Tennessee Orange,” a 3X platinum #1 hit included on her 2023 blockbuster debut Lucky.

Soon after Lucky’s arrival, Moroney began amassing a steady stream of accolades, including winning Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, MusicRow’s Breakout Artist of the Year at the 2024 CountryBreakout Awards, and New Female Artist of the Year at the 59th ACM Awards (where she reigned as the most nominated female artist with six nods), in addition to racking up nominations from the CMA, iHeart, CMT Music, and Billboard Music Awards.

Now up for three categories — Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Music Video of the Year (“I’m Not Pretty”) — at The 58th Annual CMA Awards (airing November 20), Moroney’s highly anticipated headline AM I OKAY? TOUR launches in March 2025.

“Our special discounted pricing makes it affordable to catch Megan Moroney in concert,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Fans love her honest lyrics and high energy performances, and we can’t wait to have her light up the Grandstand.”

Tickets for Moroney will go on sale Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

In the Tier 1 and SRO/Track sections, 4,000 tickets have been identified to be sold at special discounted pricing. Discounted tickets will be available as follows:

Tier 3 - $47 / Tier 2 - $57 / Tier 1 - $60 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $122

Once discounted tickets are sold, pricing will increase as follows:

Tier 3 - $47 / Tier 2 - $57 / Tier 1 – $67 / Track - $77 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $122

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.

