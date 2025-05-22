SPRINGFIELD – Country music hitmaker Jake Owen will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Friday, August 8, 2025.

With 10 No. 1 singles and more than 2.5 billion U.S. on-demand streams, Owen is a standout performer in the country music scene. His laid-back style and chart-topping songs like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” and “The One That Got Away” have made him a household name.

“August 8 is Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair, and this is the perfect way to celebrate,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Country artists are a crowd favorite in central Illinois, and we are excited to bring Jake Owen to the Grandstand.”

The gold and platinum-selling recording artist, and ACM award winner, has released nine studio albums. He also appeared in the film Our Friend (2019). Jake is currently in the recording studio preparing to release two new projects in mid-to-late 2025.

“Jake Owen brings the kind of feel-good, singalong energy that defines summer nights at the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “We’re excited to welcome him to Springfield and give fairgoers another reason to celebrate with us this August.”

Tickets for Jake Owen will go on sale Saturday, May 17 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 – $40 / Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $95

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.

