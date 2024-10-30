This weekend, a diverse array of exciting events is set to captivate audiences, from S.T.E.A.M. activities for children to thrilling musical performances and cultural festivals, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a full event listing and more details, visit Riverbender Events.

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience at the 2nd Annual Grafton Country Music Festival! Taking place from November 1st to 3rd in Grafton, Illinois, this exciting event will feature over 15 incredible bands, including headliner RUSSO & CO, alongside food, drinks, and contests throughout the weekend. Enjoy free live country music and join in on the fun with a community-driven atmosphere that promises fantastic entertainment for everyone!

Experience the cult classic like never before at the Alton Little Theater Presents: The Rocky Horror Show. This hilarious and kooky musical invites you to join in the fun with singing, dancing, and costumes encouraged! With all tickets priced at $25 and a special raffle for a signed photograph of Tim Curry, this is an event not to be missed. Come do the Time Warp again and be part of the excitement!

Kick off the holiday season with the Deck the Walls Craft & Vendor Fair at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Illinois, on November 2nd and 3rd. With over 100 vendors showcasing handmade and unique gifts, attendees can indulge in tasty treats while shopping for the perfect holiday presents. Admission is just $3 for a day or $5 for both days, making this a must-visit event for holiday shoppers!

Join us for the exciting Craft Beverage Festival 2024 at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton on November 2nd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This festival will feature local beer, wine, and spirits from regional breweries, along with live music, vendor shopping, and special brew tastings. Enjoy a lively atmosphere filled with great drinks and delicious food as you celebrate the best of craft beverages!

Gather with the community at Coffee & Donuts hosted by Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on November 3rd, following their 8:30 a.m. Mass service. This welcoming event is open to all, offering a friendly atmosphere to enjoy delicious coffee and donuts while connecting with others. Be sure to join in on the warmth and fellowship!

Events on Nov. 1, 2024

Be inspired at the Ninth Annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference – “Giants of Route 66” at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, featuring speakers who will share fascinating insights into Route 66 history.

Head to the Coin-X •• Greater St Louis Area Coin Show at the St Charles Convention Center for a fantastic weekend of coin collecting from October 31 to November 2.

Experience the stunning fall colors on the Fall Foliage & Shuttle Tours 2024 in Grafton, where you can enjoy a scenic drive along the Great River Road!

Visit the Art from the Vault exhibit at the Weir House Museum in Edwardsville, showcasing artistic treasures from the Madison County Historical Society collections!

Book lovers will rejoice at the St. Andrew's Fall Book Fair in Edwardsville, where thousands of books and collectibles will be available for sale!

Join the fun at the Atomic Pinball Arcade Halloween Bash to Benefit Partners 4 Pets in Wood River, where you can enjoy games and support a great cause!

Don't miss the First Friday's Late Night Shopping event in Downtown Alton, featuring late-night art and shopping opportunities with exciting specials!

Join us for Telescope Night at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, where you can explore the night sky through telescopes!

Celebrate the First Friday of the month with Blarney Man LIVE at Morrison's Irish Pub in Alton, singing your favorite Irish songs!

Grab your friends for a night of fun at Glow Golf at the American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville, where you can enjoy an exciting round of illuminated golf!

Experience thrills at the Area 66 Haunted School in Livingston, where you can explore the haunted halls of the old Livingston High School!

Join the spooky adventures on the Alton Hauntings Walking Tour, where you'll uncover the chilling history of one of America's most haunted towns!

Finally, join the Halloween festivities at Dad’s Pub Halloween Party in South Roxana, where costumes are encouraged and prizes await!

Events on Nov. 2, 2024

Join the Knee High Naturalists program at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, where children ages 2.5 – 5 can explore nature through storytelling and outdoor adventures on November 2, 2024.

Experience the magic of childhood at Princess Day on November 2, 2024, at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, where fairytale friends come to life through performances, crafts, and meet & greets.

Get ready to run at the MCDD Beaver Dam Dash, a 5K & 10K trail run taking place on November 2, 2024, at Beaver Dam State Park in Royal Lakes, featuring scenic paths and a fun atmosphere.

Discover your family's history at the DAR "Friendraiser" Open House at the Genealogy & Local History Library in Alton on November 2, 2024, where experienced researchers will assist you in uncovering your ancestral ties.

Celebrate culture at the Dia de los Muertos Festival in Saint Louis on November 2, 2024, featuring vibrant music, dance, food, and traditional altar displays at the Delmar Loop.

Teens aged 12 - 16 can learn essential survival skills in the great outdoors at Bushcraft for Teens at The Nature Institute in Godfrey on November 2, 2024, from 12 PM to 2 PM.

Join the fun at Nintendo Switch gaming sessions every Saturday, including November 2, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City for teens in grades 7-12.

Enjoy live music with the Live Music - Bryan Foggs Duo event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on November 2, 2024, for an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Don't miss the Live Music - Rockabilly performance at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on November 2, 2024, where the rhythms will keep you dancing.

Witness thrilling bouts at Live Pro Wrestling in Saint Louis, featuring PWE and Tik Tok star Jack Vaughn, taking place on November 2, 2024, at Concordia Turners Gym in Saint Louis.

Get ready for a night of music and fun at the Milton Halloween Party 2024 on November 2, 2024, at Milton Schoolhouse, featuring live performances and a costume contest.

Support a great cause at the Trivia Night Benefitting Overnight Warming Locations on November 2, 2024, at LaMay's Catering in Alton, where you can enjoy trivia while helping those in need.

Join an evening of country music with the Tracy Inman Band at Backstage Bar in Edwardsville on November 2, 2024, and enjoy the sounds of this Nashville recording artist.

Events on Nov. 3, 2024

Join the captivating Illusionist/Guest Speaker Bryan Drake at Lifepoint Church - Bethalto Campus on November 3, 2024, where Bryan and Karla Drake will share their passion for the Gospel through their amazing performances.

Take a break from the fast-paced world and indulge in a day of relaxation and self-care at the Women's Event- Focusing on Feminine Energy on November 3, 2024, at Sherer Chiropractic Center, featuring various wellness activities and vendor booths dedicated to nurturing feminine energy.

Celebrate the season and kick off your holiday shopping at Harvest Happenings on November 3, 2024, at RoxArena, where you can enjoy shopping from local vendors, delicious food, and festive community vibes.

Experience the lively atmosphere with Live Music - Rogers & Nienhaus at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on November 3, 2024, and enjoy a delightful evening filled with great tunes.

Don't miss the Dining in History event on November 3, 2024, at Crystal Gardens, where you can enjoy a delicious meal followed by fascinating presentations on Route 66 from renowned historians Joe Sonderman and Cheryl Eichar Jett.

