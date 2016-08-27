ALTON - After 30 years, four different locations, a devastating burglary and fire and with thousands of items sold, Gary and Pam Voyles have made the best of every situation that has come their way at their business, Country Meadows Antique Shop.

Before the business came to be, the Voyles’ love for all things antique began when the couple took trips to the auction house with Gary’s grandparents. The two would pile into his grandparents’ old orange pickup truck, pack a picnic of pimento cheese sandwiches and head off to auctions.

“I think my first purchase was a pink depression glass cookie jar. I thought I was something,” Pam Voyles reminisced. “One thing led to another and we just started collecting.”

“I bought those old parlor tables,” Gary Voyles said. “One thing I regret, they used to sell these wall mounted coffee grinders. They’re very valuable today and they used to sell them for a quarter or fifty sense and I passed on them.”

Over 30 years ago, while grabbing a bite to eat with her sister on her lunch break from the National Bank building that is now the RiverBender.com Community Center, Pam saw that a little shop was for rent. That building is now the home of Second Reading Book Shop.

“We saw it and that was all it took,” she said.

From there, the business moved to the building next to Mississippi Mud and The Cracker Factory. Twenty years ago, the couple moved to their present location at 401 E. Broadway and they have made it their home.

Six or seven other vendors, along with the Voyles’ massive collection of antique glassware, furniture, furs, clothing, quilts, jewelry and many more curious, rare and interesting wonders fill the 5,000-square foot location.

“Styles change, trends change, customer base changes,” she said. “A lot of the customers that we sold to 30 years ago are either not around or their homes are full.”

“You see things go in cycles,” he said. “Some things never change, like quilts and good pottery. Right now, we’ve been buying and selling more country items. We’re always looking for more items like that.”

The Voyles’ have had a blast building Country Meadows Antique Shop to what it is today but unfortunately, they have had some of their fun spoiled by one particular incident. On Mother’s Day 2015, a vandal made their way into the shop and stole jewelry and money from the store. Before the criminal left, he set two fires inside the building, destroying some of their collection and damaging hundreds of other items with the rough smoke throughout the building. The criminal was never apprehended.

“We got a call about 6:20 a.m.,” he said. “We could see this white smoke from the Berm highway coming from Wood River where we live.”

“We’re glad to be back. We’re trying to move past it and trying not to dwell on it,” she said.

The duo maintained a constant state of optimism, and though the two have dealt with the ups and downs that owning a small business can bring, they are just excited to be a part of the community and do what they love in a shop they have work so hard to build.

“Exciting things are on the horizon for Broadway,” she said. “We’re happy to be a part of it.”

Country Meadows Antique Shop, located at 401 E. Broadway in Alton, is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

