EDWARDSVILLE – COUNTRY Financial Representative Mark Ringering is pleased to announce Wood River Police Department as a 2019 recipient of a $1,500 donation from COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes. Ringering presented the donation on Thursday to Police Chief Brad Wells to assist with the purchase of new equipment.

“The donation given to the Wood River Police Department from Country Financial Representative Mark Ringering is very much appreciated,” said Wells. “The donation will further enhance the efforts of the Wood River Police Department’s Drug Unit to combat illegal drugs. All communities are affected by illegal drugs which strain departmental budgets. The donation will assist with equipment purchases to help keep the officer’s safe while protecting those in the community. We can’t thank Mr. Ringering, who is a retired police officer, enough for the donation, and his past service to our community!"

“I understand firsthand the dangerous scenarios that officers face daily,” said Ringering. “First responders are invaluable to the protection of our communities, and it’s vital that these brave men and women who continue to serve be equipped with the tools necessary for their jobs. I’m honored to represent COUNTRY Financial, a company that recognizes the work of those who sacrifice their own safety daily in an effort to protect and assist others who are in need.”

COUNTRY Financial initiated Operation Helping Heroes in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. More recently, Operation Helping Heroes expanded to provide support for emergency first responders. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial and its financial representatives have already provided more than $600,000 in donations to first responders and service members.

About COUNTRY Financial®



COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.