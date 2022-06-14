MARYVILLE – COUNTRY Financial Representative Mark Ringering in Maryville announced that he made a $1,500 donation to Got Your Six Support Dogs to help with the expenses for providing a support dog to a first responder or veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Got Your Six Support Dogs is committed to providing specialized service dogs to veterans and first-responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and/or sexual trauma,” the organization’s website states. “Our mission is to help these men and women regain their lives through the healing power of dogs.”

The donation provided will benefit the program by covering 18 months of veterinarian expenses and parasite preventatives for one of the service dogs in training.

“We are so pleased to be able to help take care of those who help care for us and enrich our lives every day within our community – our first responders,” said Mark Ringering. “This donation is a small token of our appreciation that I hope will continue to positively impact our community through assistance to our veterans and first responders. I believe, as a retired police officer and former K-9 handler, the support these animals provide to those in need is priceless.”

COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.

