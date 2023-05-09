JERSEYVILLE - COUNTRY Financial Insurance Agent Nathan Wittman was pleased to support the Jerseyville Fire Department last weekend with a $1,500 donation as part of the company’s “Operation Helping Heroes” program. The funds will be used for additional supplies.

“We appreciate our local firemen and thank them for their dedication and commitment to the community,” Wittman said.

The “Operation Helping Heroes” program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.

Article continues after sponsor message

COUNTRY Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $5 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”

COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.

To learn more about COUNTRY Financial, visit countryfinancial.com.

More like this: