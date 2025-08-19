JERSEYVILLE - The City of Jerseyville invites the community to come out for a free country concert.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, community members can meet at the corner of Washington and Arch Streets for the summer’s third “Rock the Block” concert featuring country star Matt Jordan and local opener Cash Goetten. Will Strang, Jerseyville’s director of tourism, expressed his excitement to share the experience with the community.

“Come out and enjoy some amazing music and some good friends and just a beautiful evening outside,” Strang said. “I think it’s a really important piece of building community spirit or really building a community atmosphere where everybody wants to participate. It’ll hopefully drive some economic development, some love in the community, and just really bring people together in a fun and energetic way.”

Jordan’s band includes bass player Byron Beiermann, a Jerseyville native who is excited to return to his hometown. Strang connected with Beiermann earlier this year, and they collaborated to bring Jordan to town.

Article continues after sponsor message

While Beiermann looks forward to sharing his music with the community that raised him, Strang is equally eager to welcome Beiermann home.

“I always look forward to seeing musicians or seeing anybody local that has obviously gone on to some amazing things, and really seeing that they want to come back and share their gifts and their talents with the local community,” Strang said. “The support that the local community has for those people and those artists that have kind of moved into other areas, but still feel a connection to Jerseyville and the local community, [is amazing].”

The Rock the Block concerts aim to bring the community together and showcase Jerseyville’s business district. The fourth and final Rock the Block concert is scheduled for Sept. 26 and will feature Nashville recording artist Jake Mauer.

In the meantime, Strang can’t wait to welcome Jordan and his “country flair” to town on Aug. 22. He encourages everyone to come out to support Jordan, Beiermann and the rest of the band while enjoying a fun evening outside with the Jerseyville community.

“I’m just really hoping that we’ll have a lot of support from the local community,” he added. “Come out and hear some amazing music.”

For more information about Matt Jordan and Byron Beiermann, read this article on RiverBender.com. Visit the official Facebook event page for more information about Rock the Block with Matt Jordan on Aug. 22, 2025.

More like this: