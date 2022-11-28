JERSEYVILLE - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intercepted a shipment of 422 counterfeit Super Bowl rings that were en route from China to Jerseyville, according to a recent press release from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said his department has not been contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol or involved in the investigation. As such, they were not able to provide any further details about the case at this time.

According to the release, federal authorities seized the rings earlier this month in St. Louis for violating an NFL trademark by depicting the Lombardi Trophy logo.

They displayed no other team names or logos, possibly to allow the buyer to customize them before reselling, according to CBP spokesman Steve Bansbach.

More information about this case is available here.

