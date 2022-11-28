JERSEYVILLE - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intercepted a shipment of 422 counterfeit Super Bowl rings that were en route from China to Jerseyville, according to a recent press release from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said his department has not been contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol or involved in the investigation. As such, they were not able to provide any further details about the case at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the release, federal authorities seized the rings earlier this month in St. Louis for violating an NFL trademark by depicting the Lombardi Trophy logo.

They displayed no other team names or logos, possibly to allow the buyer to customize them before reselling, according to CBP spokesman Steve Bansbach.

More information about this case is available here. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for more details as they become available.

More like this:

Duckworth Joins Padilla, Booker In Effort To Require Immigration Officers To Display Clear Identification
4 days ago
Attorney General Raoul Joins Coalition In Filing Amicus Brief Supporting Case To Block Immigration Authorities From Unlawful Practices In Los Angeles
Jul 8, 2025
Durbin Demands Attorney General Bondi Recuse Herself From Any Work Benefitting Private Prison Company Due To Conflicts Of Interest
May 4, 2025
New General Aviation Facility Taking Shape at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport In Mascoutah
Apr 8, 2025
Opinion: One Big, Beautiful Win for America’s Taxpayers
Jul 3, 2025

 