Let Sievers Equipment Co. help you put packages under the tree for everyone on your Christmas List

Come into our stores from Nov. 30th through Dec. 24th to receive 10% off your purchase of toys, clothes, tools and collectibles.

Looking for something in particular? We have a wide variety of items throughout our family of stores. Just ask! We can ship to any of our locations, free of charge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Plus, earn a Case IH Reward Card on qualifying purchases of Case IH branded toys made now through Dec. 31st. Spend $100-499.99 and receive $20 CIH Reward Card. Spend $500 or more and receive a $125 CIH Reward Card. See store for additional details.

Sievers is located at 406 Old Rt. 66 N. Hamel, IL 62046.

10% off excludes clearance items and employee discount.

Merry Christmas from everyone at Sievers Equipment Co.!

More like this: