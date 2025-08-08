SPRINGFIELD – Fairgoers who stop by the Governor’s Tent during the 2025 Illinois State Fair can pick up a free pocket-size copy of the Declaration of Independence and learn how their community can join in the statewide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary next year.

“The 250th anniversary is not just a celebration of our nation’s past. It's an opportunity to examine how we ended up where we are today and an invitation to consider the future we want to build,” said Gabrielle Lyon, chair of the Illinois America 250 Commission and executive director of Illinois Humanities. “We invite fairgoers to visit our booth in the Governor’s Tent to find out how they can be part of this historic milestone for our nation.”

The Illinois America 250 Commission is encouraging communities, libraries, schools, historical societies, cultural institutions, and individuals of all ages to be part of efforts to develop an inclusive commemoration of the founding of the United States and Illinois' vital role in the nation's history and development.

At the Governor’s Tent during the Illinois State Fair Aug. 7-17 visitors can pick up a free pocket-size copy of the Declaration of Independence; book lists and activity ideas for families, teachers and librarians; plan a trip around Illinois to visit sites related to the Declaration of Independence; and decorate their own 250th commemorative plate.

“While they’re there, they can tell us what the Declaration of Independence means to them. They can even sign up to be an Illinois America 250 community partner,” Lyon said.

The Governor’s Tent is on Main Street near the Village of Culture and across the street from the Exposition Building.

For more information on the Illinois America 250 Commission and to learn how communities can participate in planning and events, visit the Illinois America 250 website. Social media users can connect on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The commission is supported by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, whose portfolio includes state historic site, the Illinois State Museum.

