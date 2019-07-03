EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council held a successful meeting on Tuesday, July 2, with two of the key items approved, one prohibiting the use of tobacco products in Edwardsville parks and another approval of tourism funds for the EGHM Foundation USTA Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton was out for this meeting and Art Risavy filled in his spot for the evening.

The council agreed on prohibiting the use of all tobacco products, including cigarettes, vapes, and e-cigarettes in Edwardsville parks. With the changing laws in Illinois and further restrictions on tobacco products, this will now be going into effect.

One of the topics discussed was the approval of tourism funds for the EGHM Foundation USTA Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament. The motion was approved to give tourism funds for the upcoming EGHM Foundation USTA Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament.

The USTA tennis tournament is an annual event that will take place this year Aug. 6-12 at Edwardsville High School. The Edwardsville event is an international tennis tournament that brings in hundreds of up-and-coming tennis players from around the world. Also mentioned during the discussion was how much of an impact this event has on filling up Edwardsville hotels and helping out local businesses while the matches are in town. With that approval, more information should be coming on this event soon.

World Wide Technology will be getting new larger signs for their buildings on Gateway Commerce Center Drive North. The need for approval coming from restrictions in Edwardsville regarding sign size. These new signs will make it easier for trucks to find the various buildings.

Also approved was a third night of the rock band Gypsy at the Wildey Theatre. A show that will benefit the Special Olympics, with ticket sales going well, the council had no problem agreeing to the third night of the show.

Issues arising with the building of Plummer Family Park were the most discussed meeting topic. A modification of wire size at the park was brought up after a mistake was made. Wrong sized wires were placed and because of this, additional help with funding was requested.

While it did pass, the council took their time to discuss these issues with the building of the park. There were other change orders mentioned as well, regarding storm sewer systems for proper drainage and avoiding conflicts with other utilities, and cement stabilization.

