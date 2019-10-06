NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The SIUE Volleyball team picked up their first road conference win of the season by downing the Tigers of Tennessee State 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12 on Saturday.

"We are really proud of the fight that our team had today," commented Head Volleyball Coach Kendall Paulus. "It was back and forth each set and we stayed very balanced and composed through the highs and lows."

The Cougars recorded a season high of 66 kills in their victory against the Tigers.

Two SIUE Cougars ended the day with double doubles including Rachel McDonald and Mallory Nicholson. McDonald ended the day with 20 kills and 10 digs, while Nicolson tallied 24 assists and 11 digs.

Also on the day, two Cougar players recorded career highs. Savannah Christian notched a career high of 14 kills in the five-set thriller. She also hit an impressive .300 on the day. Sarah Armendariz recorded a career high in assists by tallying 27.

Others contributing to the team's victory include Hope Everett who totaled 12 kills and Jordyn Klein who ended the day with 24 digs.

"We got our first conference road win which was really satisfying for us," added Paulus.

The team will be back in action next weekend when they travel to Martin, Tennessee to play another OVC match on the road with a start time of 6 p.m.

