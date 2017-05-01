MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Deborrah Blackburn won the high jump Saturday at the Memphis Invitational, clearing 5 feet, 7 inches for the first time in her collegiate career.

It placed her No. 2 on the all-time list for the Cougars.

"Deborrah Blackburn makes me incredibly proud," said SIUE jump coach Joey Pacione. "She hadn't had a lifetime PR since 2012 so it was gratifying to see her break through that barrier."

Teammate Lauren White took fourth in the event at 5-5 (1.65m).

SIUE took the top three spots in the men's triple jump. Mladen Hristov set a personal best and was the winner of the event with a 48-10 leap (14.88m), launching him to third on SIUE's all-time list. Ezekiel Clerk took second at 46-8.5 (14.24m). Logan Webb also had a PR in the event at 46-8.25 (14.23m), placing third.

"Logan Webb has made such great improvements as a freshman," Pacione said. "He goes into conference ranked in the top eight in three events and is starting to grasp the technical nuances of his jumps.

"To sweep the top three spots made me very happy," he added. "We pride ourselves in the jump events here."

Haley Miller posted personal records on back-to-back days for SIUE track and field.

Miller began the weekend posting the No. 3 mark all-time for SIUE women's track and field in the 5,000 in 17 minutes, 37.41 seconds on Friday. She added a PR in the 800 in 2:24.84 Saturday.

"Haley ran a smart 5K to set herself up for a personal best and the win," said SIUE distance coach Kayla Brown.

Claire Nolan bettered her season-best in the shot put by throwing 49 feet, 4 inches (15.04m).

"Claire stepped up in the shot put and set herself up nicely for the rest of the season," said SIUE Head Coach Scott Block.

Bobby Kaluza dropped a tenth of a second, a sizeable leap, in the 110 hurdles by running the event in 14.78 for a new personal best.

Landon Skelly and Tyler Owens also recorded new PRs in the 1,500 and finished .02 apart. Skelly ran a two-second PR in 4:04.27 and took ninth overall. Owens placed 10th in 4:04.29

The Memphis Invitational was the final regular season event for the Cougars before the team travels to Oxford, Alabama, for the Ohio Valley Conference Championships May 11-13.

