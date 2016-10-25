Complete Game Notes

SIUE (7-4-3, 3-1-1 MVC)

at Central Arkansas (5-7-1, 2-3-0 MVC)

Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex

Conway, Arkansas

LAST TIME: SIUE extended the longest unbeaten streak in the Missouri Valley Conference to seven games with a 3-1 win vs. Bradley Saturday night.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Forward Devyn Jambga (Oct. 3) and goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo (Oct. 10) have earned MVC Player of the Week honors this year.

CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE is in its seventh MVC season. Since joining the league in 2010, the Cougars have an all-time record of 24-13-5 in Valley play. SIUE has one regular season (2015) and one tournament (2014) title.

ROAD WARRIORS: SIUE played four games in September away from home. The Cougars picked up their first road win at Ohio State. SIUE's seven road wins last season were tied for the most in Division I.

HOME SWEET HOME: In contrast, the Cougars play five home games in October, including four MVC games and are 4-0 at home this month.

STINGY AT HOME: SIUE has allowed only five goals in eight home games.

SERIES STUFF: The Cougars own an 8-2-1 record against Central Arkansas and have won four straight in the series. The Cougars are 6-1-1 against UCA in regular season MVC play. The Cougars defeated the Bears in their only meeting in the MVC tournament 2-0 in 2012.

SCOUTING THE BEARS: Central Arkansas has won three straight, including its last two MVC games. The Bears boast the Valley's top scorer, Niklas Brodacki. He has 11 goals this season. Marc Olsen has played all 13 games in goal for UCA and owns a 1.33 goals against average.

