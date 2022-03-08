SIUE (6-4) at SIU Carbondale (9-2)

Tues., March 8, 3 p.m.

Itchy Jones Stadium

Carbondale, Illinois

Starting pitchers:

SIUE LHP Quinn Waterhouse (0-0)

SIUC RHP Ben Riffe (1-0)

EDWARDSVILLE – Fresh off its first four-game series sweep in five seasons, SIUE baseball takes a five-game winning streak into Carbondale to face sister school SIU Carbondale. The Salukis are 9-2 for the year and are coming off a weekend series win on the road at future Ohio Valley Conference member Little Rock. SIUC won two of three.

The Cougars: Have six overall wins, which is fifth-most in the OVC. SIUE is seventh in the league in hitting with a .278 batting average. SIUE scored 36 runs over the last three games, and 40 runs total in the four-game sweep of Western Michigan. SIUE's batting average jumped from .223 at the start of the series. The Cougars belted 10 home runs over the weekend and lead the OVC with 22 home runs. They are third in slugging at .547 as a team. SIUE's team earned run average of 4.94 is fifth in the league. The Cougars are third with 9.33 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Salukis: Won seven straight before a Friday loss at Little Rock. SIUC's nine wins are the most in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Salukis are hitting .276 as a team, which is fourth in the MVC. They have the league's lowest ERA at 3.80.

