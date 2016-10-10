EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball completed the fall season 6-0 Sunday after taking a doubleheader from Lake Land College.

SIUE earned victories of 2-0 and 5-1 at Cougar Field.

Senior left-hander Haley Chambers-Book tossed a no-hitter in game one. The only blemish on her pitching stat line was a hit batter with one out in the fourth inning. Chambers-Book struck out eight batters.

"She threw really well," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "She had good command of all her pitches."

Abby Marlow singled home Allison Smiley in the second inning for the only run the Cougars needed in the opener. Tess Eby added a RBI single in the sixth inning to account for SIUE's scoring.

Montgomery noted numerous players who have been making transitions. Alyssa Heren has moved from left field last season to center field this season. Sarah Lopesilvero, a transfer from Louisville, has been inserted into lineup at shortstop. Several more newcomers have made an impact for the Cougars, but Montgomery insists that who hits is who plays.

"We have a lot of options and a lot of depth at a lot of positions," said Montgomery. "I'm pretty happy with the overall team. Defensively we also have a played well."

In game two, Lake Land took the early lead when Britt Remmers singled home Addison Beale in the first inning. After inning one, it was all SIUE.

The Cougars scored twice in both the second and the fourth inning. Zoe Schafer, who led the team with seven hits during the fall, closed out SIUE's scoring with a RBI double to center field in the bottom of the sixth.

Ashley Koziol earned the win with five strikeouts in four innings. Emily Ingles, who picked up a save, was strong in the closing role with six strikeouts in her three inning of work.

SIUE's spring season starts in February. The full 2017 schedule will be announced later this month.

