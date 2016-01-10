NASHVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE women's basketball team took its first Ohio Valley Conference loss Saturday, falling at Tennessee State 73-61.

The Tigers, 7-9 overall and 2-1 in the OVC, opened the game with a pair of three-pointers and a 10-1 run overall. By the end of the first period, TSU led 21-8 and did not allow the Cougars any closer than seven points the rest of the game.

"We dug ourselves into too big a hole, and they stepped up and hit some big shots that kept us at bay," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher.

Four players scored in double figures for the Cougars led by 18 points from Shronda Butts. Gwen Adams scored 14 points off the bench. Sidney Smith connected on four three-pointers for 12 points. Donshel Beck added 10 points.

SIUE is now 8-9 overall and 3-1 in OVC play. The Cougars next begin a three-game homestand Thursday when Morehead State visits the Vadalabene Center for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

On Saturday, Michelle Cox connected on a three-pointer on the opening possession of the game at the Gentry Center. I'mani Davis made it 6-0 nearly 90 seconds later with the first of her four three-pointers. Davis would lead all scorers with 20 points,

Jayda Johnson and Jordan Brightwell joined Davis in double figures with 19 and 13 points, respectively.

"I give Tennessee State credit," said Buscher. "They came out aggressive to start the game."

The Cougars struggled to 20 percent (5-25) shooting in the first period. SIUE turned its offense around by the end of the game, hitting 9 of 17 shots (52.9 percent) in the fourth period.

"We didn't come out as play as aggressive as I would have liked," said Buscher. "We did do a much better job in the second half."

Tennessee State matched the Cougars step for step, connecting on 8 of 12 shots from the field (66.7 percent) over the final 10 minutes of play.

The Tigers shot 26 of 54 from the field (48.1 percent) and outrebounded the Cougars 39-34. SIUE shot 21 of 58 (36.2 percent) from the field.

