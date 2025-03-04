TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Avery Arwood tossed a three-hit shutout Sunday as SIUE completed the Crimson Classic with a 4-0 triumph over Furman.

Arwood struck out four and walked one for her third victory of the season. SIUE improved to 7-9 overall while Furman dropped to 7-14.

The Cougars now look forward to the Ohio Valley Conference opener next weekend at Morehead State. SIUE plays the Eagles in a three-game series next Saturday and Sunday in Morehead, Kentucky.

SIUE's offense Sunday finished with five hits, perhaps none bigger than a second-inning solo home run by Anna Henderson. She took the first pitch of the inning over the center field fence for her third home run of the season.

The Cougars added two runs in the third inning on two different Furman errors. Abby Harvell and Lauren Yslava scored for the Cougars.

