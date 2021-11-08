DES MOINES, Iowa – SIUE men's soccer recorded its second consecutive shutout, defeating Drake 2-0 on the road Saturday night.

SIUE improved to 6-9-2 overall and 4-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play and earned the No. 3 seed and will host a quarterfinal MVC tournament against sixth-seeded Bradley Tuesday night at Korte Stadium.

"I'm proud of this group," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "We had to make a lot of changes this year and at a certain point, things click. It's good that it is happening at the right time."

Following a scoreless first half, the Cougars struck in the 58th minute with a corner kick. Myles Sophanavong delivered the kick and Max Broughton headed home for his fourth goal of the year, tying him for the team lead.

"Max was excellent today," Wassermann said. "He was excellent defensively and then got rewarded with the goal."

SIUE picked up an insurance tally 10 minutes later when Jack Edwards scored the first goal of his career on assists from Alex Segura and Pau Palacin.

"Pau went one on one and slipped a pass to Jack who was coming forward from right back and hit a great clean shot," Wassermann said. "He's a fourth-year player coming off an injury and playing well. Getting that first career goal is a special moment."

The Cougars put up 15 shots, their second highest total of the season, but were outshot by Drake 31-15. The Bulldogs unloaded 18 shots in the first half.

"Drake came out strong and really shooting," Wassermann said. "The Guys weathered the storm and got a well-earned victory."

SIUE goalkeeper Tor Erik Larsen posted his third shutout of the season, turning away eight shots-a career high at SIUE.

Wassermann lauded the play of his midfield as well.

"Vincent (Jackson and Oskar (Lenz) were big time tonight," he said. "They helped secure things in the midfield. Vince created some dangerous chances."

Kickoff Tuesday will be 7 p.m.

"This was a full group performance, and we get rewarded with the chance to defend Korte," Wassermann added. "That's big time."

