WOOD RIVER — Breese Central Cougars defeated East Alton-Wood River 16-1 on Tuesday in a commanding baseball victory at Wood River.

Breese Central took an early lead in the top of the first inning, scoring seven runs. Gavin Nettemeier singled to start the rally, followed by Dan Kohrmann’s single and Alex Athmer’s walk, each scoring a run.

Craig Schroeder’s single drove in two runs, Conlan Haar added a sacrifice fly, Benny Lehman tripled to bring in another run, and Nettemeier’s second single of the inning scored one more.

The Cougars added a run in the third inning when Kaden Rakers grounded out, and they finished strong with six runs in the seventh.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rakers again grounded out, scoring a run, Blake Heimann doubled in another, Max Albers drew a walk that brought in a run, and Zeke Matthews singled to drive in two more.

Pitching for Breese Central, Bryce Wieter earned the win, allowing one hit and no runs over two and two-thirds innings while striking out five and walking two. Miles Browne relieved and pitched three and one-third innings, surrendering one hit and one run (unearned), striking out seven and walking one.

East Alton-Wood River’s Camden Seibert started on the mound, giving up 11 hits and 10 runs (four earned) over five and two-thirds innings, with one strikeout and three walks.

Breese Central totaled 15 hits in the game. Anthony Huegen, Lehman, and Nettemeier each had two hits. Matthews, Rakers, Nettemeier, and Kohrmann each drove in two runs, and Rakers stole two bases.

For East Alton-Wood River, Jerrod Daniels, Handler, and Morgan each recorded one hit.

More like this: