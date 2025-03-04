EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's tennis improved to 8-2 Saturday with a 6-1 homecourt victory over William Woods at the Edwardsville Y Meyer Center.

SIUE won all five of the contested singles matches after collecting the doubles point early.

Amelia Gorman defeated Hanna Lindebloom at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2. Margaux Guibal Britt bested Mireia Sanchez 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Payton Tomichek defeated Kristina Dimitrijevic at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-2. Paige Duncan succeeded at No. 5 singles 6-2, 7-5. Chloe Koons cruised at No. 5 singles 6-0, 6-2.

SIUE has one more home match before spring break. The Cougars take on Illinois State at home next Friday before heading to Hilton Head, South Carolina for matches against George Mason and South Carolina State

