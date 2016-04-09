Cougars play twin bill today at SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE baseball has altered its weekend schedule with Belmont in preparation for inclement weather.
Because of forecasted heavy rain Sunday, the Cougars will complete a three-game series with Belmont with a doubleheader Saturday at Simmons Baseball Complex. First pitch for the opener Saturday is set for 1 p.m. The series finale will immediately follow.
There is no game Sunday.
The Cougars (5-21 overall, 3-10 in OVC play) are looking for their first series win, after winning Friday in walk-off fashion. Belmont (16-13, 6-4) is trying to stop a two-game losing skid.
