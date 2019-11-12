Complete Game Notes

SIUE Cougars (1-1, 0-0 OVC)

vs. Valparaiso Crusaders (1-1, 0-0 MVC)

Tue., Nov. 12, 7:00 p.m.

First Community Arena (4,000)

Edwardsville, Illinois

LAST TIME OUT

Iowa connected on 27 of 32 free throws on its way to an 87-60 win over SIUE Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Cam Williams and Kenyon Duling each scored 10 points to pace the Cougars, who shot 41.9 percent (26-62) from the field overall.

OPENING ACT

With Tuesday's win, SIUE improved to 24-28 in season openers. It was the first season-opening win since 2016 at Hawaii. The Cougars are now 36-16 all-time in home openers. It was the first home opener win since 2015.

ON EXHIBITION

SIUE faced Division III Fontbonne in its only exhibition game. The Cougars ran past the Griffins 104-57. SIUE connected on 66.2 percent (45-68) of its shots, scored 30 points off 21 Fontbonne turnovers, scored 23 fastbreak points and 58 points in the paint.

BARONE DEBUTS

Head Coach Brian Barone takes over at the top after two seasons as the Cougars' top assistant. He has previous Division I stops at Green Bay, Indiana, Marquette and Illinois State. He also brings junior college experience as a head coach and assistant.

BARONE'S PEDIGREE

Brian's father is the late Tony Barone, Sr., who played at Duke before beginning his coaching career. After stops at Duke and Bradley as an assistant, Tony was the head coach at Creighton (1985-91) and Texas A&M (1991-1998). He also coached the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies during the 2006-07 season.