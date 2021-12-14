EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball improved to 3-0 at home Sunday, outlasting Kansas City 60-56 for its second consecutive win.

The Cougars moved to 5-6 overall. Kansas City dropped to 5-5.

"We're going to make mistakes; and it's all about how you react to that mistake and that possession," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "If you hang your head or if you're not willing to move on, you're going to struggle. We have guys who are able to make up for those mistakes. We're switchable, we're long, and we care. So, it was really cool to see our guys perform the way they did through those extra effort plays."

Like Wednesday's win over Purdue Fort Wayne, SIUE opened the game with a run and led nearly the rest of the way. SIUE scored the game's first six points and led until an Anderson Kopp three-pointer gave Kansas City a 19-18 lead with 3:31 to play in the first half. The Cougars responded with an 8-0 run to close the half and carried a 26-19 lead to halftime.

The Cougars extended the run to 10 with a Shamar Wright layup to start the second half and give SIUE its largest lead of the game at 28-19.

While SIUE never trailed in the second half, Kansas City kept the game close. The Roos got within two points (41-39) after a free throw with 10:22 to play and were within three points on several occasions.

SIUE led 57-56 when a DeeJuan Pruitt attempt missed, and the rebound was pushed out of bounds. SIUE called a timeout with 19 seconds to play. Shaun Doss, Jr. triggered in from the baseline to Shamar Wright streaking in from the foul line. Wright then finished with a reverse layup to give SIUE a 59-56 lead.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It's not a hard play," Barone said. "It's throw it to a good player and let them score. And we have five of them on the court. Obviously, it's always fun, but it's really not that intricate of a play. But our guys executed that play. I don't think we've run that in a game this year. It's about getting your player the ball, it's that simple. I didn't do anything except call the timeout."

Doss sealed the win with a free throw with seven second to play for the final margin.

SIUE shot only 39 percent (19-49) from the field. The Cougars out rebounded Kansas Coty 39-33 and scored 13 second-chance points.

Pruitt recorded his first career double-double, tying his career high with 13 points and setting a new career best with 11 rebounds. He was one of four SIUE players to finish in double figures scoring. Ray'Sean Taylor scored 14 to lead SIUE. He has scored in double figures in all 11 games he had played in. Shamar Wright added 13 points for SIUE and Doss scored 11, marking the ninth time in games that he has been in double figures.

Evan Gilyard scored 19 points to lead Kansas City. Alick and Kopp each scored 14 points.

SIUE which came into the game leading the Ohio Valley Conference in field goal percent defense, held the Roos to just 35 percent (17-48) for the game.

"We knew coming in that Kansas City was a really tough team," Shamar Wright said after the game. "We had a really big focus on manning up against them and trying to match their physicality."

SIUE takes the next week off for final exams before returning to the First Community Arena court Sunday for a 1 p.m. contest with William Woods.

More like this: