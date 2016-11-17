Cougars open home slate with Salukis
SIUE (2-1) vs.
SIU Carbondale (1-2)
Fri., Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
Vadalabene Center
TV: FOX Sports Midwest (Dan McLaughlin, Joe Pott)
Radio: 88-7 the Sound (T.J. Weber)
OPENING TIP
SIUE opens its 49th home season of men's basketball tonight. All time, SIUE is 35-13 in home openers.
SOPHOMORE SEASON
SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is beginning is second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is now 8-23 as the Cougars' head coach.
ALOHA
The Cougars opened the season at the 52nd annual Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. SIUE finished at 2-1, defeating host Hawai'i and Florida Atlantic, but falling to Texas State. Tre Harris was named to the All-Tournament team after averaging 14 points over the three games. Carlos Anderson averaged 10.7 points, while Keenan Simmons averaged 10 rebounds per contest.
SERIES STUFF
The Southern Illinois sister schools are meeting for the ninth time in program history and also for the fifth consecutive season. The Salukis hold a 7-1 edge in the all-time series with the Cougars earning their first win in the series last season 76-74 in Carbondale.
