ST. CHARLES, Mo. – SIUE wrestling finished with two wrestlers in the top three and six more in the top six Saturday at the Lindenwood Open.

"It was nice to get a good amount of competition," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "Everybody got a couple of matches. We'll be able to get some good video and give us some things to work on before the Cougar Clash in a couple of weeks."

The Cougars are now idle until the Cougar Clash Dec. 4 at First Community Arena. SIUE, Bellarmine, Brown, Little Rock, Northern Illinois and Wisconsin will compete at the one-day tournament.

Saul Ervin was SIUE's top finisher with second place at 141 pounds. After three straight wins over wrestlers from Indiana, Illinois and host Lindenwood, Ervin was defeated in the championship match by Oklahoma State's Dusty Hone.

"He wrestled really well," said Spates. "Overall, he is getting better and is continuing to improved.

Colton McKiernan grabbed a third-place finish at 285 pounds. His final match of the day was his third pin of the tournament, a 3 minute, 49 second triumph over Michigan State's Ryan Vasbinder.

"He actually is starting to get to a little more offense," said Spates.

Also earning a top six finish were Tommy Dineen (125-6th) Max Kristoff (157-6th), Cardeionte Wilson (165-5th), Kevin Gschwendtner (174-5th), Chase Diehl (174-6th), and Ryan Yarnell (197-5th).

"I definitely feel like we improved from our last time out, but we have a lot of work to do," added Spates.

Below is the match-by-match results for the Cougars.

Complete Results

Gold Division (Open) 125

Tommy Dineen – 6th

Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Dineen (SIUE) received a bye

Quarterfinal - Tommy Dineen (SIUE) def. Adam Bender (Kentucky Wesleyan) (Dec 6-1)

Semifinal - Reece Witcraft (Oklahoma State) won by fall over Tommy Dineen (SIUE) (Fall 2:40)

Cons. Semi - Carter Cox (Cumberland) def. Tommy Dineen (SIUE) (Dec 10-5)

5th Place Match - Cameron Fusco (McKendree) def. Tommy Dineen (SIUE) (Dec 9-5)

Gold Division (Open) 141

Saul Ervin – 2nd

Champ. Round 1 - Saul Ervin (SIUE) def. Alec Freeman (Indiana) (Dec 4-0)

Quarterfinal - Saul Ervin (SIUE) won by fall over We Rachal (Illinois) (Fall 4:10)

Semifinal - Saul Ervin (SIUE) def. Colby Smith (Lindenwood) (Dec 6-3)

1st Place Match - Dusty Hone (Oklahoma State) def. Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

Gold Division (Open) 157

Max Kristoff – 6th

Champ. Round 1 - Max Kristoff (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Max Kristoff (SIUE) won by major decision over Noah Warren (Marian) (Maj 10-2)

Quarterfinal - Max Kristoff (SIUE) def. Jonathan Kervin (Indiana) (Dec 11-7)

Semifinal - Ty Lucas (Central Oklahoma) won by major decision over Max Kristoff (SIUE) (Maj 13-4)

Cons. Round 4 - Chance McLane (Oklahoma State) won by major decision over Max Kristoff (SIUE) (Maj 12-3)

5th Place Match - Jonathan Kervin (Indiana) def. Max Kristoff (SIUE) (Dec 12-8)

Gold Division (Open) 165

Cardeionte Wilson- 5th

Champ. Round 1 - Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) won by injury default over Baan Rachal (Illinois) (Inj. 0:54)

Quarterfinal - Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) won by major decision over Isiah Levitz (Indiana) (Maj 15-5)

Semifinal - Cole Smith (Cumberland) won in sudden victory - 1 over Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) (SV-1 5-3)

Cons. Semi - Anthony Des Vigne (Central Oklahoma) def. Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) (Dec 11-6)

5th Place Match - Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) won by medical forfeit over William Seibert (Missouri Valley) (MFF)

Gold Division (Open) 174

Kevin Gschwendtner – 5th

Champ. Round 1 - Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) won by major decision over Tucker Caswell (Drury) (Maj 12-3)

Quarterfinal - Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) def. Luke Rasmussent (Illinois) (Dec 5-4)

Semifinal - Abner Romero (Lindenwood) def. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 10-6)

Cons. Semi - Kalin Winkler (Central Oklahoma) def. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match - Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) won by medical forfeit over Chase Diehl (SIUE) (MFF)

Gold Division (Open) 174

Chase Diehl – 6th

Champ. Round 1 - Chase Diehl (SIUE) def. Ethan Smith (Drury) (Dec 3-1)

Quarterfinal - Chase Diehl (SIUE) def. Drayton Harris (Indiana) (Dec 5-2)

Semifinal - Sean Harman (Missouri) won by major decision over Chase Diehl (SIUE) (Maj 16-4)

Cons. Semi - Ethan Smith (Drury) won by medical forfeit over Chase Diehl (SIUE) (MFF)

5th Place Match - Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) won by medical forfeit over Chase Diehl (SIUE) (MFF)

Gold Division (Open) 197

Ryan Yarnell – 5th

Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) received a bye

Quarterfinal - Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) def. Austin Andres (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

Semifinal - Logan Kvien (McKendree) def. Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) (Dec 10-5)

Cons. Semi - Vinnie Scalelta (McKendree) def. Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match - Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) won by medical forfeit over Dalton Abney (Central Oklahoma) (MFF)

Gold Division (Open) 197

Austin Andres

Champ. Round 1 - Austin Andres (SIUE) won in sudden victory - 1 over Alex Drmac (Central Methodist) (SV-1 3-1)

Quarterfinal - Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) def. Austin Andres (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Evan Bates (Unattached) won by fall over Austin Andres (SIUE) (Fall 2:18)

Gold Division (Open) 285

Aric Bohn

Champ. Round 1 - Aric Bohn (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Joshua Isaac (Missouri Valley) won by major decision over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Maj 11-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Aric Bohn (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 - Aric Bohn (SIUE) won in sudden victory - 1 over Jefferey Allen (Liberty) (SV-1 3-1)

Cons. Round 4 - Seth Nitzel (Missouri) def. Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Dec 9-8)

Gold Division (Open) 285

Colton McKiernan – 3rd

Champ. Round 1 - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) def. Seth Nitzel (Missouri) (Dec 3-0)

Quarterfinal - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by fall over Brenden Shelton (Central Methodist) (Fall 2:02)

Semifinal - Dan Baker (Northeast Oklahoma) won by fall over Colton McKiernan (SIUE) (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Round 4 - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by major decision over Brooks Baker (Missouri Valley) (Maj 10-0)

3rd Place Match - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by fall over Ryan Vasbinder (Michigan State ) (Fall 3:49)

Black Division (Fresh/Soph) 141

Caleb Tyus (unattached) – 4th

Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Tyus (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Caleb Tyus (SIUE) def. Jeremy Jakowitsch (Missouri) (Dec 7-3)

Quarterfinal - Caleb Tyus (SIUE) def. Kalen Napier (Lindenwood) (Dec 5-3)

Semifinal - Joseph Semerad (McKendree) won in tie breaker - 1 over Caleb Tyus (SIUE) (TB-1 3-2)

Cons. Round 4 - Caleb Tyus (SIUE) def. Aundre Beatty (Marian) (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match - Jake Harrier (Lindenwood) won in sudden victory - 1 over Caleb Tyus (SIUE) (SV-1 3-1)

Black Division (Fresh/Soph) 285A

Dan McKiernan (unattached) – 5th

Champ. Round 1 - Dan McKiernan (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Dan McKiernan (SIUE) won by fall over Ryan Blair (Central Methodist) (Fall 0:39)

Quarterfinal - Dan McKiernan (SIUE) won by fall over Mario Quezada (Missouri Valley) (Fall 6:11)

Semifinal - Jack Kitchingham (Oklahoma City) won by fall over Dan McKiernan (SIUE) (Fall 4:09)

Cons. Round 4 - David Hernandez (Lindenwood) def. Dan McKiernan (SIUE) (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match - Dan McKiernan (SIUE) def. Excell Brooks (Marian) (Dec 10-4)

