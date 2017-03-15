Cougars finish second at Bradley Invite; Dore takes Third
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas – SIUE finished in second place and sophomore Conor Dore finished third overall at the Bradley Spring Break Invite completed Tuesday at Brookhaven Country Club.
The Cougars finished with a 293 in Tuesday's final round, their lowest round of the tournament. SIUE combined for an 899. Bradley won the team competition with an 858. Incarnate Word finished third with a 914.
Dore finished with a 54-hole total of 219. It is his third top-10 finish of the season. Bradley's Michael Mounce (213) edged teammate Ethan Brue (216) for medalist honors.
Danny Gorman also finished in the top 10, tying for ninth place with a 226. It is the first top-10 finish for Gorman. Luke Long finished in a tie for 12th place with a 227. Kyle Slattery was a stroke back at 228 to finish in 14th. Brady Dixon was 28th with a 241.
The Cougars will return to play Monday and Tuesday at the Missouri State Twin Oaks Intercollegiate.
