SIUE (5-12, 0-3 OVC) vs.

Austin Peay (4-13, 0-3 OVC)

Thu., Jan. 12, 8 p.m.

Vadalabene Center

Edwardsville, Illinois

TV: CBS Sports Network (Jason Horowitz, Tim Doyle)

Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott, T.J. Weber)

OPENING TIP

This is the second consecutive season that SIUE has dropped its first three Ohio Valley Conference games. Last year the Cougars began the OVC season 0-5.

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is 11-34 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

Morehead State outlasted SIUE men's basketball 73-65 Saturday, sending the Cougars to their third consecutive loss. SIUE opened an early lead and stretched the advantage to nine (16-7) after a free throw by Carlos Anderson with 13:31 to play in the half. The Eagles then went on a 12-1 run to take a 19-17 lead. After trading leads several more times, SIUE scored the final six points of the half and carried a 36-31 lead into halftime. For the game, SIUE was 20-50 (40 percent) from the field after hitting 8 of 26 shots in the second half.

SERIES STUFF

Tonight is the ninth meeting between the two schools and the series is even at four wins apiece. Austin Peay won both meetings last year. Prior to that, SIUE had won three straight in the series.

