Cougars earn season sweep of Saint Louis

The Cougars improved to 6-23 overall while Saint Louis fell to 16-17.

"We played very good baseball tonight all the way around," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said.

Both teams scored in the first inning. Mario Tursi single with one out before scoring on a double by Keaton Wright. The hit extended Wright's team-best hitting streak to 15 games and gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

"It's nice to strike first," Stoecklin added.

Saint Louis tied the score in the bottom of the inning thanks to a walk and a pair of hits. Trent Leimkuehler singled to drive home the run.

SIUE added three more runs in the sixth inning. Dustin Woodcock opened the inning with a double before Skyler Geissinger reached on an error. Brock Weimer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jacob Stewart and Jackson Layton drew consecutive walks, each bringing in a run. Logan Andersen added a two-out single to drive in a run and give SIUE a 4-1 lead.

"They presented us with an opportunity and we capitalized," Stoecklin said. "We came up with a big hit and really put the game away."

Saint Louis starter Luke Sommerfeld (1-2) took the loss. He allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits.

Freshman Brandon Tatum made his first career start and allowed a run on three hits. He struck out three.

"Brandon looked good," Stoecklin said. "He looked confident. He attacked hitters and made his pitches when he needed to."

The Cougars bullpen shut the Billikens out for six innings. Brendan Miller threw three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and struck out one.

"Brendan Miller was fantastic," Stoecklin said. "He's done a solid job in relief all year. He's done a great job."

Michael Shereyk threw two innings and Zach Malack pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Jackson Layton added an RBI with a fielder's choice in the eighth inning and Stewart single to drive home a run in the ninth to cap off the scoring.

Stewart finished 2 for 2 with three walks and a pair of RBIs.

"Jacob Stewart was really good tonight," Stoecklin said. "Not only was he 2 for 2 at the plate but his defense was outstanding. He made a couple of great plays at third base."

SIUE outhit Saint Louis 10-6. Andersen and Layton each had two hits.

"We took pretty good at-bats up and down the lineup," Stoecklin said.

Leimkuehler led the Billikens. He was 2 for 5 with the lone Saint Louis RBI.

SIUE will look to carry the momentum when it returns to Ohio Valley Conference play with a weekend series beginning Friday at Eastern Kentucky.

"It was nice to see us play a complete game," Stoecklin said. "It shows we're capable of doing it. We just need to do it more often, because we are capable of it."